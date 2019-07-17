UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Onshore Refugees Stuck In Legal Limbo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:42 PM

Australia's onshore refugees stuck in legal limbo

The Australian government has rejected calls to expedite visa applications of 30,000 asylum seekers who have been stuck in legal limbo in the country for more than five years, a report released on Wednesday shows

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Australian government has rejected calls to expedite visa applications of 30,000 asylum seekers who have been stuck in legal limbo in the country for more than five years, a report released on Wednesday shows.

The plight of hundreds of refugees held in Australia's offshore detention centres on Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island has long been in the global spotlight.

But rights groups and the opposition have called on the government to address challenges faced by those in Australia.

In a report released Wednesday, the Australian Human Rights Commission detailed 31 recommendations it said would improve protections for 30,000 refugees who arrived in Australia before the start of 2014, including fast-tracking their visa applications.

Canberra has rejected all of the recommendations, documents released by the Commission show.

Known as the "legacy caseload", the refugees were part of an unprecedented wave of asylum seekers who attempted to reach Australia by boat between 2009 and 2013.

Most of them are able to live among the general population -- and some are able to work, depending on their status.

But the wave of arrivals saw the government institute its controversial offshore processing policy that saw new boat arrivals sent to Nauru and Manus.

The Commission said policy changes over time mean the onshore refugees have still not had their claims assessed, so they remain ineligible for permanent residency status and have limited access to support services.

"These people face prolonged delays in assessing their refugee claims, with limited government support to meet their health and other needs," Human Rights Commissioner Edward Santow said in a statement.

"They risk severe deterioration in their living conditions and mental health, with many at higher risk of suicide."The Home Affairs Department said in its response that many of the group do have to access the same financial, education and health services available to other Australians.

Related Topics

Australia Education Suicide Same Papua New Guinea Nauru Visa All Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Reh ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for timely completion of Ring Road

2 minutes ago

CDA decides to install smart traffic signals in IB ..

5 minutes ago

US encourages all moves aimed at bringing people o ..

5 minutes ago

DPO lauds services of martyred traffic constable

9 minutes ago

El Chapo awaits life in prison sentence by US judg ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.