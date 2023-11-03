Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flies to China on Saturday for a landmark visit. His four-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai is the first by an Australian leader in seven years.

"China-Australia relations are now at a critical juncture of setting off and sailing off again," China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian wrote in an opinion piece ahead of Albanese's trip.

The ambassador hailed the return of Australian coal, timber and barley exports to the Chinese market through "the relentless efforts of both sides".

China has signalled it will also remove a tariff wall it imposed on wine, one of the few products still blocked, after a five-month review.

Despite the easier diplomatic and trade relations, Albanese has made clear the countries are not strategically aligned.