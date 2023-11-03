Open Menu

Australia's PM Flies To China On Saturday For Landmark Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Australia's PM flies to China on Saturday for landmark visit

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flies to China on Saturday for a landmark visit. His four-day trip to Beijing and Shanghai is the first by an Australian leader in seven years.

"China-Australia relations are now at a critical juncture of setting off and sailing off again," China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian wrote in an opinion piece ahead of Albanese's trip.

The ambassador hailed the return of Australian coal, timber and barley exports to the Chinese market through "the relentless efforts of both sides".

China has signalled it will also remove a tariff wall it imposed on wine, one of the few products still blocked, after a five-month review.

Despite the easier diplomatic and trade relations, Albanese has made clear the countries are not strategically aligned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exports China Visit Beijing Shanghai Market

Recent Stories

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

3 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

29 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

59 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

1 hour ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

1 hour ago
Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

2 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From World