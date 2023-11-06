Open Menu

Australia's PM Sees 'promising Signs' Of Better China Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Australia's PM sees 'promising signs' of better China ties

Australia's prime minister hailed "promising signs" of better relations with China on Monday, as he visited Beijing for landmark talks with Xi Jinping

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Australia's prime minister hailed "promising signs" of better relations with China on Monday, as he visited Beijing for landmark talks with Xi Jinping.

After years of deep rancour between the two trading partners, Anthony Albanese predicted a "constructive discussion" with China's leader and lauded recently improved trade ties.

"I think there are promising signs," Albanese said. "We've already seen a number of the impediments to trade between two nations removed."

Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to visit China in seven years, and the visit has been seen as a stab at normalisation.

Beijing effectively put relations in deep freeze from 2020 to voice displeasure at a string of Australian policy decisions.

Canberra's move to ban Huawei from 5G contracts, its targeting of Chinese influence operations in Australia and a decision to challenge China on its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic all irked Beijing.

In response, China instituted a shadow ban on ministerial meetings and slapped punitive tariffs on a slew of Australian commodities ranging from coal, to barley, to wine.

Albanese, who leads the centre-left Labor party, took power in 2022 promising to steady the relationship with Australia's largest trading partner.

Speaking after touring the Temple of Heaven -- one of China's most visited historic sites -- Albanese said that the mood, and trade flows, had since improved.

He said there had been a "substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations" after China eased some import restrictions.

"We need to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must," he added.

"China is our most important trading partner. It represents more than 25 percent of our exports and one in four of our jobs relies upon our trade. So it's an important relationship."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exports Import China Visit Canberra Beijing Temple 5G 2020 All From Xi Jinping Jobs Huawei

Recent Stories

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated ..

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated the sanctity of the Mianwali A ..

14 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all pa ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all parties’ symbols

26 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to fiel ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

36 minutes ago
 UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for proj ..

UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for project "transformation of constru ..

22 minutes ago
 Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

55 minutes ago
 Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterpris ..

Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC

1 hour ago
Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll ..

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll approaches 10,000

1 hour ago
 Experts discuss sustainable agriculture developmen ..

Experts discuss sustainable agriculture development at UVAS meeting

22 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

16 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

16 minutes ago
 AUP, AFRC ink MoU for promotion of research activi ..

AUP, AFRC ink MoU for promotion of research activities in agriculture sector

16 minutes ago
 OIC hosts three-day international conference on wo ..

OIC hosts three-day international conference on women in Islam

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World