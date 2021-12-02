UrduPoint.com

Australia's Prime Minister Dismisses Education Minister Over Abuse Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Australian education Minister Alan Tudge has been dismissed from office due to abuse allegations brought against him by a former mistress claiming that she suffered moral and physical humiliation during their relationship, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"The minister has agreed to my request to stand aside while these issues are addressed by my department through an independent and fair process to ensure that the matters that have been raised can be properly assessed," the prime minister told the parliament.

Tudge and Rachelle Miller had a consensual affair in 2017. The minister admitted being in the affair while married, but denied the abuse allegations against him.

Alleged harassment and abuse of women has produced multiple inquiries into Australian politicians in recent years. In 2018, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull banned sexual relationships between ministers and their staffers.

