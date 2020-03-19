UrduPoint.com
Australia's Qantas Airline Says Suspending International Flights Over COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Australian airline of Qantas announced on Thursday its decision to suspend international flights until at least May 31 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Qantas and Jetstar [subsidiary of Qantas] international flights will be suspended from end March until at least 31 May 2020. Domestic flying reduced by 60% until the end of May 2020.

International lounges and a number of domestic lounges will be temporarily closed," the airline wrote on its Twitter page.

The company added it would make significant changes to its business over the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities. Australia has confirmed over 560 cases, with six people having died.

