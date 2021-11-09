UrduPoint.com

Australia's Queensland To Ease COVID Restrictions As Vaccine Rollout Ramps Up

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Australian state of Queensland fast approaches a milestone, health authorities are easing some restrictions while also seeking ways to persuade even more residents to get fully vaccinated

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Tuesday morning that masks would no longer be required indoors once 80 percent of eligible Queenslanders had received at least one of their two required vaccine doses.

According to the latest figure updated on Tuesday, 79.6 percent of Queensland residents aged over 16 had rolled up their sleeves for their first shot, and 67.4 percent were fully immunized.

"This is another small step back towards life as normal," Palaszczuk said. "Queenslanders have done an incredible job all through the pandemic and this is their reward."

