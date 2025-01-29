Open Menu

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Greats With 10,000 Test Runs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Australia's Steve Smith joins greats with 10,000 Test runs

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Australia's Steve Smith joined a select group of batsmen to reach 10,000 Test runs on Wednesday during the first morning of the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Smith started the match on 9,999 runs and on his first ball pushed for a single off Prabath Jayasuriya in Galle to be the 15th player and fourth Australian to the milestone.

The stand-in skipper raised his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd.

"Fortunately hit that one in the gap so nice to get that one away," the 35-year-old told Australia's 7Cricket.

"Nice to tick that off," he added.

Smith joined fellow Australians Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh in a list led by India's Sachin Tendulkar, who made 15,921 runs in his red-ball career.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was the first to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket when he achieved the feat against Pakistan in 1987 at Ahmedabad.

Smith is leading Australia in the two-match series after regular captain Pat Cummins opted out due to the birth of his second child.

He has an impressive average of more than 55 across 114 prior Tests, including 34 centuries since his 2010 debut.

Smith started as a leg-spinner who batted at number eight but soon rose to become the number one Test batter and captain of Australia.

Smith is recognised as a modern-day great and part of a famous quartet of new-era batsmen including India's Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson of New Zealand and England's Joe Root.

Recent Stories

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

5 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

20 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

35 minutes ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

35 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

36 minutes ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

50 minutes ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in ..

Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion ..

Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 American woman refuses to return to US after faili ..

American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World