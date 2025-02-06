Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Marcus Stoinis on Thursday announced his immediate retirement from one-day international cricket, leaving Australia needing to replace the all-rounder in their Champions Trophy squad.

The surprise announcement is another blow to world champions Australia ahead of the elite eight-team 50-over tournament, which begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out with a back injury and captain Pat Cummins is likely to be sidelined by an ankle problem.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey and I'm grateful for every moment I've had in the green and gold," said Stoinis, 35, who made his debut in 2015.

He established himself as a regular in the side the following year, scoring 146 not out against New Zealand at Eden Park and taking three wickets.

"I'll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," he added.

Stoinis's 50-over international career began against England a decade ago at Old Trafford and he also played his first Twenty20 International on that tour.

He played in 74 ODIs and was part of Australia's 50-over World Cup-winning side in 2023.

He said his decision to retire from 50-over cricket was to focus on playing Twenty20 cricket, where he will remain available for Australia.

"This wasn't an easy decision but I believe it's the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career," said Stoinis.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald paid tribute to the hard-hitting batsman and lively seam bowler.

"Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI set-up for the past decade. Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group," said McDonald.

"He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.

"He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements."

Cricket Australia said the final squad for the Champions Trophy would be announced after the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka this week.