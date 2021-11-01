(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The first international flight arrived at the Sydney airport after almost 600 days of COVID-19 related restrictions, the Australian airlines Qantas reported on Monday.

The Australian authorities allowed fully COVID-19 vaccinated citizens and unvaccinated children under 12 to fly abroad starting Monday.

"Nearly 600 days after Australia closed its international borders, Qantas commercial passenger flights have taken to the skies to reconnect Australia to the rest of the world. QF12 from Los Angeles touched down in Sydney at 6.00am today (19:00 GMT, Saturday) with no border or quarantine restrictions for incoming passengers who are fully vaccinated," the airlines stated.

Later in the day, Qantas will conduct a flight from Sydney to London through Darwin. The international flights of the airlines will now connect Sydney, London, and Los Angeles, but in the next weeks, some other destinations will also be available, according to Qantas.

All the passengers must be fully COVID-19 vaccinated, however, some can be exempt, especially children. The first flights are available for citizens, permanent residents, and their close relatives, the company specified.

In March 2020, the Australian government closed the state borders and banned citizens from leaving the country without a special permit.