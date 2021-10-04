The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) said on Monday that it will look into the journalistic expose of tax evasion schemes among top-level officials worldwide, known as the Pandora Papers, to identify any possible Australian links

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published the Pandora papers on Sunday, revealing that over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 officials around the world, used offshore companies to avoid taxation of income. The dossier contains over 11.9 million leaked financial documents.

"We are well connected locally and globally in our efforts to fight financial crime.

We will certainly look at this data set and compare it with the data we already have to identify any potential connections," Will Day, ATO Deputy Commissioner and chief of the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce, was quoted as saying in a statement.

He described data in the ICIJ investigation as "interesting" but stressed that his agency has dealt with offshore tax evasion all the time and has not taken leaks as a credible source for detecting such crimes.

The ATO has a set of international partners providing reliable information on the matter and agreements enabling such cooperation, Day added.

He called on Australians who have undeclared offshore income to contact the agency.