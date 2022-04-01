UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 02:53 PM

An official with Australia's Defense Department said on Friday that the dumped deal to buy French diesel submarines could eventually cost the nation 5.5 billion Australian dollars ($4.1 billion)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) An official with Australia's Defense Department said on Friday that the dumped deal to buy French diesel submarines could eventually cost the nation 5.5 billion Australian Dollars ($4.1 billion).

Australia announced in September it was ditching a $90 billion contract with the French majority government owned Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines.

Asked during a Senate estimates hearing whether the final cost of the non-existent French submarines would run into 5.

5 billion Australian dollars, Deputy Secretary National Naval Shipbuilding Tony Dalton was quoted as saying by ABC news that the "final negotiated settlement will be within that price."

Shadow Defense Minister Brendan O'Connor accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government of boasting about its defense spending while its "cost blowouts" ran into billions of dollars.

Australia's decision to scrap the 2016 deal caused outrage in France, with Paris calling it a stab in the back. French President Emmanuel Macron said the cancellation "broke the relationship of trust" between the two partners.

