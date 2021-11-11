(@FahadShabbir)

CANBERRA, Nov. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:Australia's unemployment rate has risen in October as a result of widespread coronavirus lockdowns.

According to labor force data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the official unemployment rate for October was 5.2 percent, up from 4.6 percent in September.

The number of employed Australians fell by 46,300, with 40,400 full-time and 5,900 part-time jobs lost between September and October.

There was also a fall of 1 million in the number of hours worked.

The underemployment rate, which measures the portion of employed people who are not working as many hours as they like, rose from 9.2 percent to a 12-month high of 9.5 percent.

Responding to the data, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was important to note that it was collected when Australians in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory were in lockdown.