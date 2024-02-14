Open Menu

Australia's Victoria Battered By Mix Of Thunderstorms, Bushfires

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Australia's Victoria battered by mix of thunderstorms, bushfires

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Extreme weather events, including thunderstorms and bushfires, have lashed through the Australian state of Victoria, with one farmer dead, homes lost and hundreds of thousands of households in power outages.

During a press conference in the State Control Center, Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan confirmed on Wednesday that a dairy farmer in Mirboo North was killed in the storm that lashed through South Gippsland overnight.

"As at 10:30 a.m. today, Victoria SES (State Emergency Service) has received up to 4,600 requests for assistance since 9:00 a.

m. yesterday, all directly related to the storm event that went through the state. Also at 10:30 a.m. this morning, there were still 220,000 customers remaining off power across the state, down from the peak outages yesterday of more than 530,000," Allan noted.

Meanwhile, the combination of hot, windy and dry conditions, together with lightning strikes right across the state, resulted in a lot of work for emergency agencies to deal with fires triggered by those lightning strikes.

