Australia's Victoria Battered By Mix Of Thunderstorms, Bushfires
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Extreme weather events, including thunderstorms and bushfires, have lashed through the Australian state of Victoria, with one farmer dead, homes lost and hundreds of thousands of households in power outages.
During a press conference in the State Control Center, Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan confirmed on Wednesday that a dairy farmer in Mirboo North was killed in the storm that lashed through South Gippsland overnight.
"As at 10:30 a.m. today, Victoria SES (State Emergency Service) has received up to 4,600 requests for assistance since 9:00 a.
m. yesterday, all directly related to the storm event that went through the state. Also at 10:30 a.m. this morning, there were still 220,000 customers remaining off power across the state, down from the peak outages yesterday of more than 530,000," Allan noted.
Meanwhile, the combination of hot, windy and dry conditions, together with lightning strikes right across the state, resulted in a lot of work for emergency agencies to deal with fires triggered by those lightning strikes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Alexander Stubb on winning Finland Presidential Election1 minute ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Alexander Stubb on Winning Finland Presidential Elec ..2 minutes ago
-
Four people in Cambodia infected with HIV every day: AIDS authority2 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy "YOLO" stays on top of China's box office chart2 minutes ago
-
Polls close, counting begins as millions cast ballots to elect new Indonesian leaders11 minutes ago
-
Heineken says net profits, beer sales dropped in 202311 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season11 minutes ago
-
French court to announce verdict on Sarkozy appeal11 minutes ago
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January11 minutes ago
-
China to launch campaign to promote women's development12 minutes ago
-
Indonesia votes for president, ex-general Subianto the favourite12 minutes ago
-
Heat scorch Bucks in blowout, Tatum scores 41 in Celtics romp21 minutes ago