MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The authorities of the Australian state of Victoria have scaled back the number of military personnel requested from the Federal Government to help with its coronavirus response from over 1,000 to several hundred, media reported on Thursday.

In an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC, the country's Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said that more than 1,000 servicemen would be deployed to Victoria. However, the media outlet reported later on Thursday that the state's premier, Daniel Andrews, had withdrawn the request.

The Defense Ministry was ready to send 850 troops to assist with the enforcement of a hotel quarantine, while another 200 were supposed to help conduct mass COVID-19 tests, according to the broadcaster. Furthermore, the state government reduced the number to several hundred, which would allow for a greater focus on medical testing and support.

On Wednesday, Victoria registered the first death from coronavirus since May. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has risen by 29 to 7,556 over the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 104. Over 6,920 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Last week, the COVID-19 state of emergency in Victoria was extended until July 19 due to a new spike in cases, following Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's updated terms of the third stage of coronavirus restrictions easing. Primarily, the rule restricting gatherings to no more than 100 people was replaced with an area-based calculation system, allowing for no more than one person for every four square meters of the place where the event is being held. Similarly, outdoor, sporting and cultural events can allow seated, ticketed audiences at 25 percent capacity.