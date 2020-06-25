UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Victoria Cuts Number Of Requested Military Personnel To Join COVID-19 Response

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

Australia's Victoria Cuts Number of Requested Military Personnel to Join COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The authorities of the Australian state of Victoria have scaled back the number of military personnel requested from the Federal Government to help with its coronavirus response from over 1,000 to several hundred, media reported on Thursday.

In an interview with Australian broadcaster ABC, the country's Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said that more than 1,000 servicemen would be deployed to Victoria. However, the media outlet reported later on Thursday that the state's premier, Daniel Andrews, had withdrawn the request.

The Defense Ministry was ready to send 850 troops to assist with the enforcement of a hotel quarantine, while another 200 were supposed to help conduct mass COVID-19 tests, according to the broadcaster. Furthermore, the state government reduced the number to several hundred, which would allow for a greater focus on medical testing and support.

On Wednesday, Victoria registered the first death from coronavirus since May. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has risen by 29 to 7,556 over the past 24 hours and the death toll stands at 104. Over 6,920 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Last week, the COVID-19 state of emergency in Victoria was extended until July 19 due to a new spike in cases, following Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's updated terms of the third stage of coronavirus restrictions easing. Primarily, the rule restricting gatherings to no more than 100 people was replaced with an area-based calculation system, allowing for no more than one person for every four square meters of the place where the event is being held. Similarly, outdoor, sporting and cultural events can allow seated, ticketed audiences at 25 percent capacity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Hotel Victoria May July Media Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

7 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

17 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

41 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.