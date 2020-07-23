UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Victoria Gives $214 To People Waiting For COVID-19 Test Results Amid New Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Australia's Victoria Gives $214 to People Waiting for COVID-19 Test Results Amid New Surge

Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's Victoria state, announced on Thursday that regional authorities will provide all people waiting for their COVID-19 test results with 300 Australian dollars ($214) as a hardship payment so that they can take days off at work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's Victoria state, announced on Thursday that regional authorities will provide all people waiting for their COVID-19 test results with 300 Australian Dollars ($214) as a hardship payment so that they can take days off at work.

The state has recently seen a surge in new cases. The premier announced at a press briefing that the state has recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state reported a record of 484 cases and two deaths.

"Too many people are going to work sick because they can't afford to miss a shift. That's why we're bringing in a new $300 support payment - available as soon as you get tested.

Because 'waiting at home for your results' needs to mean exactly that. For everyone's sake," Andrews wrote on Twitter.

According to Andrews, those who will test positive for the disease will be eligible for a further payment of 1,500 Australian dollars.

The premier said that these payments would help people "make better choices," as many of them did not want to go to a hospital and get tested while feeling unwell, as they feared they would not be able to work.

Australia has so far recorded 13,319 COVID-19 cases and almost 130 deaths, while more than 8,600 people have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Australia Twitter Victoria All From

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

13 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

16 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

31 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

45 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.