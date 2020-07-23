(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's Victoria state, announced on Thursday that regional authorities will provide all people waiting for their COVID-19 test results with 300 Australian Dollars ($214) as a hardship payment so that they can take days off at work.

The state has recently seen a surge in new cases. The premier announced at a press briefing that the state has recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state reported a record of 484 cases and two deaths.

"Too many people are going to work sick because they can't afford to miss a shift. That's why we're bringing in a new $300 support payment - available as soon as you get tested.

Because 'waiting at home for your results' needs to mean exactly that. For everyone's sake," Andrews wrote on Twitter.

According to Andrews, those who will test positive for the disease will be eligible for a further payment of 1,500 Australian dollars.

The premier said that these payments would help people "make better choices," as many of them did not want to go to a hospital and get tested while feeling unwell, as they feared they would not be able to work.

Australia has so far recorded 13,319 COVID-19 cases and almost 130 deaths, while more than 8,600 people have recovered from the disease.