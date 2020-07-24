MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Australian state of Victoria has registered its deadliest day during the COVID-19 outbreak to date as seven people who tested positive for the disease have died over the past 24 hours, state officials announced on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews announced at a press briefing that six people had died since the last update.

"There are 7,405 cases of coronavirus in Victoria, that is 300 new cases since we last updated you. Fifty-one of those are connected to known and contained outbreaks, 249 of those are under investigation by our public health team. There are 206 Victorians in hospital, 41 of those are receiving intensive care.

I am saddened to have to report that there have been a further six deaths as a result of this virus," Andrews announced at a press briefing.

A few hours later, public health officials in the state registered one further death, taking the region's total COVID-19 death toll to 56.

Victoria has seen a surge in new coronavirus disease cases over recent weeks, prompting authorities in the state to reimpose a six-week lockdown in the city of Melbourne from July 8. Under the restrictions, citizens are allowed to leave their homes only for grocery shopping, care giving, exercise, or work.