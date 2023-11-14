SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The state government of Victoria, Australia, announced on Tuesday that a new bill would be introduced to parliament targeting dangerous drivers and placing stronger controls on recreational firearms.

According to a statement by the Victorian government, the bill included new circumstances in which police can deploy vehicle immobilizing devices (VIDs), such as road spikes and stop sticks, to stop dangerous drivers earlier on.

Under the new legislation, police can preemptively deploy VIDs when they have reasonable suspicion that a vehicle is a risk to the safety of the driver, a passenger, a police officer, or another person.

The bill also strengthened firearm controls, which would prevent bolt-action shotguns from being paired with large-capacity detachable magazines that are not necessary for these recreational activities.

"The bill will allow licensed firearms dealers to formally receive firearms from unlicensed people -- encouraging people to hand them in without fear of being arrested and prosecuted," the state government added.

The announcement came after the fatalities on Victorian roads soared to 258 as of Monday, 21.1 percent higher than the same period last year.