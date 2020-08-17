(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UK-based Cairn Energy said Monday that Australia's Woodside, its partner in the Sangomar oil field project off Senegal's waters, had matched Lukoil's offer to buy its entire stake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020)

"Further to our announcement on 27 July 2020 of the proposed sale of Cairn's interests in the Sangomar field offshore Senegal to Lukoil, Woodside has exercised its right to pre-empt on the same terms and conditions," a statement read.

Cairn Energy said earlier that the Russian oil giant had made a $400m bid to buy a 40 percent stake in the Sangomar field that it runs together with Woodside, Australia's FAR and Senegal's Petrosen.

"In the event that no other JV parties pre-empt prior to the deadline of 26 August 2020 then Woodside will acquire Cairn's entire interest in the project. The transaction remains subject to Government of Senegal consent and Cairn shareholder approval," Cairn added.

The purchase would have expanded Lukoil's reserves in western Africa. The Sangomar field is estimated to hold roughly 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. It is set to be launched in 2023.