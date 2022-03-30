UrduPoint.com

Austria Activates Emergency Mode For Possible Disruption Of Russian Gas Supplies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Austria Activates Emergency Mode for Possible Disruption of Russian Gas Supplies - Reports

The anti-crisis cabinet of the Austrian government jointly with the energy regulator E-Control announced activation of the emergency early warning mode in the event of disruption of Russian gas supplies, Austrian Puls24 TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The anti-crisis cabinet of the Austrian government jointly with the energy regulator E-Control announced activation of the emergency early warning mode in the event of disruption of Russian gas supplies, Austrian Puls24 tv broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made amid Russia's claims that future gas supplies should be paid only in rubles.

As a results of the activation of early warning, surveillance and monitoring system, which had already existed for several weeks, will be immediately enhanced, the report said.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Germany has triggered its emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany May Gas Event TV Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference t ..

Court adjourns hearing of Paragon City reference till April 11

5 minutes ago
 Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy at 14:45 GMT About F ..

Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy at 14:45 GMT About Further Support for Ukraine - W ..

5 minutes ago
 Over 4Mln Ukrainians Leave Country Since February ..

Over 4Mln Ukrainians Leave Country Since February 24 - UNHCR

5 minutes ago
 US, Czech Republic Taking Steps to Reduce Reliance ..

US, Czech Republic Taking Steps to Reduce Reliance on Russian Energy - Joint Sta ..

5 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Will Be Basis of New World Order - ..

BRICS Countries Will Be Basis of New World Order - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit Tik ..

Meta Paying GOP Firm for Campaign to Discredit TikTok - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.