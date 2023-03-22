Austria Backs Western Balkan Nations' Accession to EU - Top Diplomat

Austria has been supportive of bids by all Western Balkan nations to join the European Union, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Serbian counterpart on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Austria has been supportive of bids by all Western Balkan nations to join the European Union, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Serbian counterpart on Wednesday.

"Austria is an EU country that has offered the most steadfast support for all Western Balkan countries' integration in the EU.

We see it as an important strategic goal," Schallenberg told a news conference alongside Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic confirmed that Serbia, too, saw accession to the EU as a strategic priority. The EU identified Serbia as a potential candidate for membership in 2003, but the talks have been fraught with disagreements over the status of Serbia's breakaway province, Kosovo, which is also seeking admission to the 27-nation bloc.