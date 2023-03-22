UrduPoint.com

Austria Backs Western Balkan Nations' Accession To EU - Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Austria Backs Western Balkan Nations' Accession to EU - Top Diplomat

Austria has been supportive of bids by all Western Balkan nations to join the European Union, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Serbian counterpart on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Austria has been supportive of bids by all Western Balkan nations to join the European Union, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said after a meeting with his Serbian counterpart on Wednesday.

"Austria is an EU country that has offered the most steadfast support for all Western Balkan countries' integration in the EU.

We see it as an important strategic goal," Schallenberg told a news conference alongside Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic confirmed that Serbia, too, saw accession to the EU as a strategic priority. The EU identified Serbia as a potential candidate for membership in 2003, but the talks have been fraught with disagreements over the status of Serbia's breakaway province, Kosovo, which is also seeking admission to the 27-nation bloc.

Related Topics

European Union Austria Serbia All

Recent Stories

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washin ..

Blinken Refuses to Give Firm Answer Whether Washington Will Arrest Putin if He V ..

8 minutes ago
 Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged t ..

Jackson Pollock Painting Found in Sofia Belonged to Ceausescu's Collection - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh ..

Multiple injuries after ship lurches in Edinburgh dry dock

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers dis ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, DG Rangers discuss law and order situation

6 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit ..

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Visit Georgia on March 23 - Embassy

6 minutes ago
 2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

2.863m free flour bag distributed across Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.