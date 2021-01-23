Austria Bans Flights From Brazil, UK, South Africa Until February 8

(@FahadShabbir)

Austria has banned incoming flights from Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom until February 8 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry announced Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Austria has banned incoming flights from Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom until February 8 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry announced Saturday.

"To prevent the spread of a dangerous COVID-19 mutation in Austria, passenger flights from Brazil will be banned from 00:00 on January 25.

The landing ban will stay in effect until after 24:00 on February 7," it tweeted.

A similar ban on arrivals from the UK and South Africa was due to expire on January 24. The ministry said it would be prolonged "until after 24:00 on February 7."

Concerns have been that more contagious strains emerging worldwide will drive infection numbers upward, overloading national heath systems. Early evidence suggests that the UK variant, in particular, could be more deadly than the common strains.