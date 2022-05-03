UrduPoint.com

Austria Bars Russian Diplomats From V-E Day Celebrations - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Austrian Foreign Ministry has told the Russian embassy that Russian diplomats will not be welcome at this Sunday's Victory in Europe Day celebrations, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

"We received an official note from the Austrian Foreign Ministry informing us that Russia's official representative was not expected to attend events organized by the Federal chancellery in memory of Austria's liberation from National Socialism and the end of World War 2 in Europe," he said in a statement.

Lyubinsky cited the Austrian ministry as saying that celebrations would pay the tribute to thousands of Soviet soldiers who fell in the war. He said that the Russian mission would go ahead with its own program to mark the end of the war in Europe.

