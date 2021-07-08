UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Begins Trial Of 5 Alleged Jihadists Supporting IS - Reports

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Austria Begins Trial of 5 Alleged Jihadists Supporting IS - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Vienna Regional Court on Wednesday launched criminal proceedings against five alleged militants of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the newspaper Die Presse reported.

The main suspect in the case is a 32-year-old Chechen man named Turpal I. The prosecution maintains that in late August 2013, he left Austria for Syria with his family to fight for the IS under the name Abu Aische. The man is accused of ordering at least seven beheadings in a small village outside the city of Aleppo, as well as fatal shootings of those living in a residential building in the town of Haritan in northern Syria.

He is also suspected of making three women in the town slaves. The defendant's lawyer denies all charges.

Another suspect subject to trial is Mirsad O., alias Ebu Tejma, a radical Islamist who on Wednesday pleaded guilty in offenses involving the recruitment of young Chechens, including Turpal I, into the IS. 

The meetings, which are scheduled to last until the end of July, are held in compliance with the strictest security measures. The hearing was guarded by ten armed special forces personnel from the judicial guard in masks, while photography and filming were strictly prohibited.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Young Vienna Man Aleppo Austria July August Criminals Women Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Councilâ€™s Human Devel ..

51 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

1 hour ago

'Changed circumstances' for Iran nuclear deal: US ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition neither sincere nor trusting on each ot ..

21 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused involve ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.