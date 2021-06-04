UrduPoint.com
Austria Believes Sanctions Against Minsk Necessary - Kurz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Austria believes that sanctions against Minsk is necessary and wants Belarus to be a democratic state, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Austria believes that sanctions against Minsk is necessary and wants Belarus to be a democratic state, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

"We are very worried about what is happening in Belarus.

And the steps that we take in the EU - the imposition of sanctions - we consider them necessary," Kurz said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The chancellor added that the EU hopes that the situation in Belarus will change, mentioning that it is necessary to "ensure democratization."

