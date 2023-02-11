Austria Briefly Halts Rescue Operations in Turkey for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Austrian army has briefly suspended search and rescue operations in Turkey's earthquake-hit Hatay province due to security risks stemming from armed gangs in the country, Austrian Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Michael Bauer said on Saturday.

"After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Bundesheer had to stop its rescue operations due to an increasingly difficult security situation," Bauer wrote on Twitter.

Austrian Lt. Col. Pierre Kugelweis specified that there was "increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," with shots fired, the�Austria Press Agency reported. Meanwhile, no attacks on the Austrian military have been registered so far, Kugelweis said, adding that the return of the contingent was scheduled for Thursday.

However, the Austrian contingent resumed operations in Turkey already on Saturday, Bauer said.

"The Turkish army has taken over the protection of our AFDRU (Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit) contingent. The Bundesheer soldiers have therefore resumed the search in the earthquake area," the spokesman tweeted.

Earlier this week, 82 Austrian military personnel from the AFDRU were sent to the earthquake-stricken Hatay region.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.