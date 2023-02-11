UrduPoint.com

Austria Briefly Halts Rescue Operations In Turkey For Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Austria Briefly Halts Rescue Operations in Turkey for Security Reasons - Defense Ministry

The Austrian army has briefly suspended search and rescue operations in Turkey's earthquake-hit Hatay province due to security risks stemming from armed gangs in the country, Austrian Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Michael Bauer said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The Austrian army has briefly suspended search and rescue operations in Turkey's earthquake-hit Hatay province due to security risks stemming from armed gangs in the country, Austrian Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Michael Bauer said on Saturday.

"After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Bundesheer had to stop its rescue operations due to an increasingly difficult security situation," Bauer wrote on Twitter.

Austrian Lt. Col. Pierre Kugelweis specified that there was "increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," with shots fired, the�Austria Press Agency reported. Meanwhile, no attacks on the Austrian military have been registered so far, Kugelweis said, adding that the return of the contingent was scheduled for Thursday.

However, the Austrian contingent resumed operations in Turkey already on Saturday, Bauer said.

"The Turkish army has taken over the protection of our AFDRU (Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit) contingent. The Bundesheer soldiers have therefore resumed the search in the earthquake area," the spokesman tweeted.

Earlier this week, 82 Austrian military personnel from the AFDRU were sent to the earthquake-stricken Hatay region.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 23,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Army Syria Turkey Twitter Hatay Pierre From

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Jave ..

Lahore Qalandar's bowling strong, claims Aqib Javed

7 minutes ago
 Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking ..

Fourth General Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris

7 minutes ago
 NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all se ..

NH&MP launch launch road safety campaign in all sectors of Hyderabad zone

15 minutes ago
 DIGP distributes appointment letters among success ..

DIGP distributes appointment letters among successful candidates of SSU

2 minutes ago
 Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to R ..

Coolant Leak Occurs on Progress MS-21 Similar to Recent Incident With Soyuz - Ro ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looti ..

Turkish Police Detain 48 People Suspected of Looting After Earthquakes - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.