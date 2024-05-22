Austria Captain Alaba Misses Out On Euro 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Austria's captain David Alaba was the big name missing from the Euro 2024 squad announced Tuesday by coach Ralf Rangnick.
The Real Madrid centre-back has failed to recover in time from the ACL left knee injury he suffered with Real Madrid in December.
"It's obviously a great pity he won't be able to participate as a player. I've been chatting to him over these past few weeks and he says it's his great wish to be around with us," said Rangnick.
Rangnick must reduce his provisional squad of 29 players to 26 by June 7.
Austria open their Euro Group D campaign against France on June 17 in Dusseldorf, then face Poland in Berlin three days later followed by the Netherlands on June 25.
Austria squad
Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl (Rapid Vienna/AUT), Tobias Lawal (Linz), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL), Patrick Pentz (Brondby/DEN)
Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Kevin Danso (Lens/FRA), Stefan Lainer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg/GER), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz/GER), Stefan Posch (Bologne/ITA), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Vienna/AUT), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord/NED), Maximilian Wober (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)
Midfielders: Thierno Ballo (Wolfsberg/AUT), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig/GER), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim/GER), Marco Grull (Rapid Vienna), Florian Kainz (Cologne/GER), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich/GER), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen/GER), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig/GER), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg/GER)
Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan/ITA), Maximilian Entrup (Hartberg), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg/GER), Andreas Weimann (West Bromwich Albion/ENG)
