Austria Celebrates 200 Years Of 'waltz King' Johann Strauss II
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Even 200 years after the birth of Austria's world-famous "waltz king" Johann Strauss II -- widely revered like a modern-day pop star during his lifetime -- his music has lost none of its magic.
Best known for his rousing waltz "The Blue Danube", which became Austria's unofficial national anthem, many of his 500 dance pieces live on in Vienna's roaring ball season.
Strauss's persistent popularity lies in the catchy tunes he composed to cheer up people, his great-grand-nephew Eduard Strauss told AFP.
"He simply created music that touches everyone, regardless of their background," he said.
But his fame was rooted in much more than his hits: just like today, selling music meant marketing the star's image.
"One could say that he was actually the first pop star in the modern sense," said Strauss museum guide Clara Kaufmann.
Vienna is marking the bicentenary with special events, concerts and exhibitions, and even an Austrian Airlines aeroplane emblazoned with a portrait of Strauss and his violin.
Strauss "symbolises music for all", said British dentist Helen Foster, who visited one of Vienna's Strauss museums, adding that his appealing waltz tunes have been "popular with everyone over the ages".
Recent Stories
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II6 minutes ago
-
Germany's far-right AfD basks in spotlight of Musk support16 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs loom large in South Korea's 'steel city'16 minutes ago
-
Friedrich Merz: conservative on verge of German chancellery16 minutes ago
-
BAFTAs: Rival films eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'25 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs fuel US auto anxiety26 minutes ago
-
Tech weary Brits revive apple tree 'wassailing' tradition26 minutes ago
-
Kecmanovic and Davidovich Fokina reach Delray Beach ATP final26 minutes ago
-
15 dead in India stampede to catch trains to Hindu mega-festival36 minutes ago
-
Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48: local sources46 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer says Europe 'must take on a greater role in NATO'2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago