UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Chain Store Apologises For Pre-lockdown Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Austria chain store apologises for pre-lockdown sale

Following a heavy backlash on social media, an Austrian shoe store chain apologised Monday for a pre-lockdown sale which prompted accusations of irresponsible behaviour

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Following a heavy backlash on social media, an Austrian shoe store chain apologised Monday for a pre-lockdown sale which prompted accusations of irresponsible behaviour.

"There is no way to sugarcoat this. We apologise!" the Humanic shoe store company, which operates more than 60 stores in Austria and dozens more abroad, said on its Facebook page Monday.

Pictures of long lines outside one of Humanic's stores in Vienna on Saturday had prompted outrage online.

With a soaring number of coronavirus infections and hospitals warning of looming exhaustion of intensive care resources, the government has imposed a second lockdown which will start on Tuesday.

Humanic initially thanked people for flocking to its stores and defended its pre-lockdown sale as an effort to "make people happy".

The backlash was swift, with close to 2,000 comments on one Facebook post.

"I hope Humanic management donates some of today's revenues to its employees' healthcare costs, to ventilators for hospitals and a few funerals," one user wrote, while another commented: "Unbelievably irresponsible! Shame on you!" Humanic admitted on Monday that the special sale had been "short-sighted".

Two major furniture stores, Kika and XXXLutz, ran similar ads promising discounts of up to 50 percent on Monday, the "very very last chance" to shop in store before the lockdown comes into effect.

One XXXLutz branch in the province of Salzburg draw the ire of the governor for luring thousands of customers to a re-opening with special discounts on Saturday, causing traffic jams that stretched to the motorway exit.

Though legally allowed, the event was "extremely provocative and insensitive," the governor, Wilfried Haslauer, said.

On Vienna's main Mariahilfer Strasse shopping street on Monday, customers could be seen waiting outside stores to take advantage of the last shopping day before lockdown, despite the risks.

"I still have to do some shopping for Christmas and since it's unclear how long the lockdown will last, I hope I can find something today," shopper Brigitte told AFP.

Related Topics

Governor Motorway Christmas Social Media Facebook Company Traffic Sale Salzburg Vienna Austria Post Event Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neymar absent as Uruguay test Brazil's perfect sta ..

1 minute ago

Spain says Canaries will not be a 'new Lesbos'

1 minute ago

Putin Instructs Military to Sign Agreement on Russ ..

1 minute ago

US Charges Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach in $1.5Mln Adm ..

1 minute ago

VIS assigns IR to RPL

7 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar General Takaful partners with HashMove f ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.