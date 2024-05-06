Austria climate activist aims to take fight to Brussels

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) She cut her teeth with Greta Thunberg's Fridays For Future school protests and blocked diggers at construction sites near a national park. Now Austrian climate activist Lena Schilling has her sights set on Brussels.

The 23-year-old hopes to be elected to the European Parliament in June as one of the first wave of young activists breaking through into the political mainstream.

Schilling said she wanted to "go where the laws are made" to try to keep the fight against climate change on the agenda as the backlash against the steps needed to save the planet grows.

"The climate crisis won't go away, even if you stop looking," Schilling told AFP in the Lobau national park on the outskirts of Vienna, which she campaigned to save, camping out in tents for more than a year there.

After Austria's longest such blockade, the road project has been put on hold. Now another victory awaits Schilling.

As the top candidate of Austria's Greens, Schilling is all but assured a parliamentary seat despite an expected upsurge in conservative votes.