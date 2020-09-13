Austria Combating Second Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak as Cases Surge - Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Austria is currently in the midst of the coronavirus disease pandemic's second wave, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, citing the massive rise in new positive tests over recent days.

"We are now experiencing the beginning of the second wave. The number of new cases is growing day by day. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 350 new infections a day. Yesterday, we had more than 850. The most alarming situation is in Vienna, where roughly 50 percent of new cases in Austria have been reported. Soon, we will reach the mark of 1,000 new cases per day," the chancellor was quoted by Austria's APA news agency as saying.

Kurz predicted that the epidemiological situation will worsen throughout the fall and winter months, according to the agency.

On Friday, the chancellor announced a toughening of the European country's measures against the coronavirus disease. From 22:00 GMT on Sunday, the wearing of masks that cover both mouth and nose will become mandatory in almost all public places.

The government will also reduce the limit on the number of people allowed to attend private gatherings and indoor public events.

Since the start of the pandemic, 33,159 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Austria, resulting in 756 deaths. On Sunday, the government announced that 463 new positive tests were recorded over the preceding 24 hours, a sharp drop from the 869 new cases confirmed one day before.