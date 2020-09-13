UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Combating Second Wave Of COVID-19 Outbreak As Cases Surge - Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Austria Combating Second Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak as Cases Surge - Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Austria is currently in the midst of the coronavirus disease pandemic's second wave, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, citing the massive rise in new positive tests over recent days.

"We are now experiencing the beginning of the second wave. The number of new cases is growing day by day. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 350 new infections a day. Yesterday, we had more than 850. The most alarming situation is in Vienna, where roughly 50 percent of new cases in Austria have been reported. Soon, we will reach the mark of 1,000 new cases per day," the chancellor was quoted by Austria's APA news agency as saying.

Kurz predicted that the epidemiological situation will worsen throughout the fall and winter months, according to the agency.

On Friday, the chancellor announced a toughening of the European country's measures against the coronavirus disease. From 22:00 GMT on Sunday, the wearing of masks that cover both mouth and nose will become mandatory in almost all public places.

The government will also reduce the limit on the number of people allowed to attend private gatherings and indoor public events.

Since the start of the pandemic, 33,159 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Austria, resulting in 756 deaths. On Sunday, the government announced that 463 new positive tests were recorded over the preceding 24 hours, a sharp drop from the 869 new cases confirmed one day before.

Related Topics

Vienna Austria Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 minutes ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

47 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

1 hour ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.