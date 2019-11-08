UrduPoint.com
Austria Concerned About Iran's Further Suspension of JCPOA Commitments - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Austria, as well as other nations, is concerned by the new steps taken by Iran towards reducing its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but extends its standing offer to serve as a venue for further negotiations on the deal, Thomas Hajnoczi, the director for disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation at the Austrian Federal Ministry for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, said on Friday.

Iran began on Thursday enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA after Washington's withdrawal. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at Fordow by Saturday.

"We are concerned, all of us ” whether you are Russian Federation or Austria, it's quite obvious ... What we are always ready to do is to serve as a venue for further talks. We will see whether there will be further talks or not ... This is a standing offer because the JCPOA was negotiated in Vienna, and when they had follow-up meetings ” usually, it's on senior officials level ” [it was] in Vienna," Hajnoczi told reporters.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear commitments every 60 days unless European signatories ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

