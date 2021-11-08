UrduPoint.com

Austria Concerned About Refugee Crisis On Polish-Belarusian Border - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:34 PM

Minsk's use of illegal migration in its own interests is completely unacceptable, Vienna stands for a common EU position against such an approach, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Minsk's use of illegal migration in its own interests is completely unacceptable, Vienna stands for a common EU position against such an approach, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Belarusian State Border Committee said that a large group of refugees was moving towards the border of Belarus with Poland.

"We are concerned about the recent increase in the number of illegal border crossing attempts. Austria is in full solidarity with the affected EU countries that border Belarus," the ministry said.

"The use of illegal migration by Belarus for its own purposes is completely unacceptable. Austria stands for a unified and clear position of the EU against such an approach," it stressed.

