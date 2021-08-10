Austria Condemns Detention of ORF Employees in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Vienna has immediately lodged a protest to Belarusian authorities after employees of the Austrian ORF broadcaster were detained in Minsk for a short period of time, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Vienna has immediately lodged a protest to Belarusian authorities after employees of the Austrian ORF broadcaster were detained in Minsk for a short period of time, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

ORF reporter Carola Schneider and her operator were detained by Minsk police on Monday, according to the broadcaster.

ORF employees were released after the police checked their media accreditation.

"The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirms that yesterday the Belarusian police briefly detained the Austrian journalist and her cameraman and established their identities. Austria immediately protested to the Belarusian authorities against this approach. This detention is absolutely unacceptable for Austria. We expect that journalists will be able to carry out their work without interference, and freedom of the media will be fully respected," the ministry said.