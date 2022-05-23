Austria Confirms First Case of Monkeypox

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Austria reported its first monkeypox case on Sunday after a man was hospitalized in Vienna overnight with telltale chickenpox-like lesions, media reported.

"The laboratory results of the patient who came to us as a suspected case have confirmed that he has pox," Nina Brenner-Kueng, a spokeswoman for the medical association WiGev, told ORF.

The broadcaster reported that the 35-year-old was brought in by an ambulance after developing fever and pustules. He is being quarantined in an infection ward and his condition is stable.

Monkeypox, a rare viral infection endemic in Africa, has spread all across Europe, North America and Australia. It is not typically lethal but may cause medical complications.