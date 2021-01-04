Austria Confirms First Cases of Mutated UK, South African Coronavirus Strains

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Austria has confirmed the first cases of coronavirus infection associated with the faster-spreading strains from the United Kingdom and South Africa, the national health agency AGES said on Monday.

"In Austria, a person was confirmed in December to carry the South African variant, while four people (two Austrians and two Slovakian citizens) carried the UK variant.

All people concerned had only mild symptoms," it said in an update to frequently asked questions.

The agency added there was no indication that the mutations had caused severe symptoms.

The strain found in the UK was brought to international attention in mid-December. Since December 26, it has been detected in 14 EU countries as well as 11 other nations, according to AGES. The mutation discovered in South Africa is now the dominant one there.

