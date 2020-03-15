Austria Confirms Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases Bringing Total to 800 - Health Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Austria confirmed over 100 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil over the last 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 800, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, as of Sunday morning, 08:00 a.m.

(07:00 GMT), 800 people out of 8,167 have tested positive for the disease, one patient has died, and six others have recovered.

So far, the virus has killed over 5,700 people worldwide, and over 150,000 people have contracted the disease. It has already spread to more than 140 countries, prompting governments to close their borders and suspend air traffic. In particular, Vienna earlier on Sunday announced an entry ban for citizens of Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.