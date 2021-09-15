Austria Confirms Record Low COVID-19 Cases Per Day Over 4th Wave of Pandemic

Austria has recorded around 2,600 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest daily increment during the fourth wave of the pandemic since August, the interior ministry said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Austria has recorded around 2,600 cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest daily increment during the fourth wave of the pandemic since August, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The latest 2,624 cases have brought the country's overall total of those infected to 715,893.

The death toll over the given period has risen to 10,856, while as many as 682,971 people have fully recovered.

There are currently 825 COVID-19 patients at hospitals across the country, including 198 in intensive care units.

Last week, the Austrian government announced a new set of measures to curb the continuing spread of the virus, including, primarily, restrictions for those who have not received COVID-19 vaccines. The authorities' move, however, sparked a strong backlash among residents, prompting them to stage demonstrations to reverse the plan.