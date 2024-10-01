Open Menu

Austria Conservatives Back Leader Despite Far-right Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Austria's conservatives backed their leader, Chancellor Karl Nehammer, on Tuesday in a confidence vote he sought after the far right achieved a historic win in national elections.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) topped Sunday's national polls for the first time, winning 28.8 percent of the vote, ahead of the conservative People's Party (OeVP) with 26.3 percent.

While it is unsure whether the FPOe's radical leader Herbert Kickl will get a chance to form a government, Nehammer received the OeVP's "unanimous" support after calling for a vote by the party's executive, an OeVP spokesman said.

"After the national elections results, it's a given that he should ask his own people... whether he still enjoys their trust and can then enter any eventual (coalition) negotiations strengthened," the spokesman told AFP.

Talks on new governments in Austria often take at least two months and after the party meeting, Nehammer said he wanted President Alexander Van der Bellen to task the FPOe to try to form a government.

"In my view, one thing is clear: the party with the most votes should be given the mandate for exploratory talks," Nehammer wrote on X.

