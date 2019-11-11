Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition negotiations

Austria's Sebastian Kurz announced Monday his conservatives would enter exclusive coalition talks with the Green party, taking a step closer to forming a government following a September election

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :

In an apparent about-turn after Kurz's previous administration with the far-right came crashing down, the 33-year-old said his People's Party (OeVP) "will enter negotiations with the Greens".

But he warned of a "challenging process" ahead as the two parties with divergent platforms try to close gaps.

Green party leader Werner Kogler announced Sunday that his party had approved the move to enter formal talks, bringing it closer to a potentially historic entry into government.

The OeVP and the Greens made the biggest gains in parliamentary elections held in late September with the conservatives emerging as the strongest party, leading to Kurz to be tasked to form another government.

If a coalition were to be formed between the two parties, it wouldbe the first time for the Greens to enter government in Austria at thenational level.