UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Conservatives, Greens To Enter Coalition Negotiations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:44 PM

Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition negotiations

Austria's Sebastian Kurz announced Monday his conservatives would enter exclusive coalition talks with the Green party, taking a step closer to forming a government following a September election

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Austria's Sebastian Kurz announced Monday his conservatives would enter exclusive coalition talks with the Green party, taking a step closer to forming a government following a September election.

In an apparent about-turn after Kurz's previous administration with the far-right came crashing down, the 33-year-old said his People's Party (OeVP) "will enter negotiations with the Greens".

But he warned of a "challenging process" ahead as the two parties with divergent platforms try to close gaps.

Green party leader Werner Kogler announced Sunday that his party had approved the move to enter formal talks, bringing it closer to a potentially historic entry into government.

The OeVP and the Greens made the biggest gains in parliamentary elections held in late September with the conservatives emerging as the strongest party, leading to Kurz to be tasked to form another government.

If a coalition were to be formed between the two parties, it wouldbe the first time for the Greens to enter government in Austria at thenational level.

Related Topics

Election Austria Turkish Lira September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sets 4Mln Bpd as Ne ..

1 minute ago

Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, Indi ..

1 minute ago

Council of European Union Extends Sanctions Agains ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pa ..

13 minutes ago

Finance Minister briefs senior officers about KP G ..

7 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi to inaugurate Int'l Consumer Product ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.