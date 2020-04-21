UrduPoint.com
Austria Continues To Gradually Cancel Coronavirus-Related Restrictions - Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:42 PM

Austria continues to pursue the step-by-step cancellation of measures introduced due to the coronavirus, as planned, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Austria continues to pursue the step-by-step cancellation of measures introduced due to the coronavirus, as planned, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

"As of now, nothing contradicts our plan, but quite the opposite. We are optimistic that we can take the next steps [on lifting the restrictions] exactly as planned," Kurz said at a press conference.

The chancellor added that the restrictions on leaving the house in their current form were in force until the end of April, and from May 1, the new order would be put in place, as starting from May 1, all stores, as well as the services sector, including hairdressers, beauty salons and others, would be able to open.

In addition, starting May 4, preparations for final exams in schools and other educational institutions will begin. The authorities will provide information in each individual case separately, Kurtz stated.

"As for the catering sector, it opens on May 15, but you can close it no later than 23:00. All employees will have to wear masks, of course, there will be instructions on the number of groups of visitors and the distance," he added.

On Tuesday, Austria started to gradually lift restrictions. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they make sure that customers keep the necessary distance and wear masks.

So far, Austria has confirmed 14,790 COVID-19 cases, including 491 fatalities.

