Austria Could Start Loosening Lockdown From April 14: Chancellor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:16 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Austria could start loosening its coronavirus lockdown measures from next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced at a press conference Monday, but warned this depended on citizens abiding by social distancing rules.
"The aim is that from 14 April... smaller shops up to a size of 400 square meters, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course," Kurz said.