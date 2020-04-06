Austria could start loosening lockdown from April 14: chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Austria could start loosening its coronavirus lockdown measures from next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced at a press conference Monday, but warned this depended on citizens abiding by social distancing rules.

"The aim is that from 14 April... smaller shops up to a size of 400 square meters, as well as hardware and garden stores can open again, under strict security conditions of course," Kurz said.