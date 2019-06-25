(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Austria's Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash to the US, the latest twist in a long-running saga which has become a headache for Vienna

Firtash, one of Ukraine's richest men, is wanted in the US on charges that he paid bribes to officials in India to secure titanium mining licences in 2006.

The 54-year-old denies all wrongdoing and accuses the US of pursuing politically motivated charges against him because of his links to Moscow.

The Austrian government will now have to take the final decision in the case.

The court rejected a request by the procurator general's office to block the extradition and upheld a 2017 ruling from a Vienna appeals court which found there was sufficient proof of a case to answer against Firtash.

Firtash was arrested in Vienna in 2014 on a US warrant.

He had to pay bail of 125 million Euros ($130 million) and has since not been able to leave the country.

An ex-ally of Ukraine's ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, Firtash made money through connections with Russian gas giant Gazprom and was at one time linked to a former campaign aide of US President Donald Trump.

Firtash's Group DF business empire has also been involved in energy, chemicals, media, banking and property in Ukraine and other countries including Germany, Italy and Austria.

Firtash's case will now go to Clemens Jabloner, justice minister in Austria's interim technocratic government, who has not yet publicly signalled whether he will let the extradition proceed.

Last week a Federal judge in Chicago rejected an attempt by Firtash's US lawyers to have the case thrown out.