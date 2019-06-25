UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's US Extradition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Austria court approves Ukrainian oligarch's US extradition

Austria's Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash to the US, the latest twist in a long-running saga which has become a headache for Vienna

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Austria's Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the extradition of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash to the US, the latest twist in a long-running saga which has become a headache for Vienna.

Firtash, one of Ukraine's richest men, is wanted in the US on charges that he paid bribes to officials in India to secure titanium mining licences in 2006.

The 54-year-old denies all wrongdoing and accuses the US of pursuing politically motivated charges against him because of his links to Moscow.

The Austrian government will now have to take the final decision in the case.

The court rejected a request by the procurator general's office to block the extradition and upheld a 2017 ruling from a Vienna appeals court which found there was sufficient proof of a case to answer against Firtash.

Firtash was arrested in Vienna in 2014 on a US warrant.

He had to pay bail of 125 million Euros ($130 million) and has since not been able to leave the country.

An ex-ally of Ukraine's ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, Firtash made money through connections with Russian gas giant Gazprom and was at one time linked to a former campaign aide of US President Donald Trump.

Firtash's Group DF business empire has also been involved in energy, chemicals, media, banking and property in Ukraine and other countries including Germany, Italy and Austria.

Firtash's case will now go to Clemens Jabloner, justice minister in Austria's interim technocratic government, who has not yet publicly signalled whether he will let the extradition proceed.

Last week a Federal judge in Chicago rejected an attempt by Firtash's US lawyers to have the case thrown out.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Lawyers Trump Germany Vienna Chicago Austria Italy Money Gas 2017 Media All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad and Rohail star as Pakistan U19 takes 2-0 ..

4 minutes ago

France Condemns Attack on Law Enforcement Officers ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuelan General Figuera in US, Not Under Any Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Trump calls Iran response 'ignorant and insulting' ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA summer art camp classes continue to engage st ..

3 minutes ago

Fake-Marriages case: Two Chinese national get bail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.