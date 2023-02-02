Austria Declares 4 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Austria has declared four Russian diplomats personae non gratae, expelling them from the country, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Federal Ministry of European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria announces its decision to revoke the diplomatic status of four Russian diplomats in Vienna," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

Two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations have engaged in "acts incompatible with their diplomatic status," and must leave the country by the end of February 8, the ministry said.

"The four Russian diplomats concerned must leave the territory of the Republic of Austria within one week at the latest, i.e. by the end of 8 February 2023," the statement read.