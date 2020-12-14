UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria Defends Virus Tests Despite Low Numbers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

Austria on Monday defended its mass coronavirus testing programme despite opposition complaints that less than half the targeted number had been tested so far

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Austria on Monday defended its mass coronavirus testing programme despite opposition complaints that less than half the targeted number had been tested so far.

The programme has been running over the past two weeks. Experts and opposition parties have pointed out that only 22 percent of the population have taken part -- far short of the 60 percent the government initially said it was aiming for.

"It's a successful step to contain the pandemic in Austria," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told a press conference, adding that two million people across the country had participated in the voluntary tests out of a population of 8.8 million.

Anschober said 4,200 cases had been discovered.

In Vienna, just 13.5 percent of residents got tested.

Christian Deutsch of the main opposition Social Democrats (SPOe) said the campaign was "amateurish", pointing to IT issues that meant some test results had to be recorded with pen and paper, as well as a data breach from the online registration platform.

The liberal Neos party said the real goal should be to enforce measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

A new round of mass testing is set to start around January 8, with media reports that the government is considering offering incentives to citizens to get tested to boost participation.

Like several other countries in the region, Austria escaped the worst of the first wave of the pandemic but has struggled to contain the second wave and had to introduce a second coronavirus lockdown which ended last Monday.

The country has recorded 322,588 infections, of which 4,350 have been fatal.

Related Topics

Vienna Austria Peruvian Nuevo Sol January Democrats Media From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Only About 10 out of 60 Joint Russian-Cuban Projec ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet long snake

2 minutes ago

Ex LMC students donate ambulance for LU hospital J ..

2 minutes ago

District administration inspects business , vehicl ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia Demands That Threats to Abolish BiH's Repub ..

5 minutes ago

Rain threatens to ruin eclipse viewing in Chile's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.