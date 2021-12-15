UrduPoint.com

Austria Denounces Belarus For Convicting Opposition Blogger Tikhanovsky

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Austria demanded on Tuesday that Belarus set Sergei Tikhanovsky and five other opposition figures free after they were given heavy prison terms on charges of incitement to riot

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Austria demanded on Tuesday that Belarus set Sergei Tikhanovsky and five other opposition figures free after they were given heavy prison terms on charges of incitement to riot.

"We strongly condemn the conviction of Siarhei Tsikhanouski and other opposition figures to long jail terms in Belarus," the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The husband of fugitive former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was given 18 years behind bars. His lawyer told Sputnik that Tikhanovsky would appeal.

"The repression against the opposition and civil society must finally stop. All political prisoners must be freed immediately and unconditionally," the Austrian ministry said.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against Belarus's long-time incumbent Alexander Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election but was arrested before the vote. Lukashenko's victory sparked mass protests.

