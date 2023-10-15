Open Menu

Austria Designer Farm Stands Out In Struggling Field

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Austria designer farm stands out in struggling field

Egg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) In idyllic western Austria, Ingo Metzler's goat breeding farm with its striking light wood panelling and big glass facades sets itself apart, aiming to survive in a sector in crisis.

"Architecture is a way of expressing our innovative approach and our values," says Metzler, 58, who took over and spruced up the family farm in Vorarlberg, a region which is a pioneer in sustainable design.

In the past three decades, the Alpine nation of nine million people has lost more than half of its 200,000 farms with the agricultural sector today accounting for only 1.5 percent of its GDP.

Vorarlberg -- with more than 200 architects for around 410,000 inhabitants -- has "a very old tradition of wooden construction... with a network of artisans always focused on the spirit of the times" and sought after all over the world, according to Metzler.

Metzler said he had no other choice but to move upmarket in the face of "difficult conditions: sloping terrain, harsh climate, small production with significant fixed costs".

"We knew that we would not win the price war," said the farmer, who now sells cheese from goats' milk but also high-end beauty products containing whey.

Related Topics

World Alpine Price Austria Family All From Million

Recent Stories

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

5 minutes ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

5 minutes ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

3 hours ago
Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

6 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

14 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

15 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

15 hours ago

More Stories From World