Austria Discusses With Germany, Czech Republic Opening of Borders Shut Over COVID-19- Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Austria is discussing with Germany and the Czech Republic abolishing border controls, as the epidemiological situation in these countries is getting better, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.

According to the chancellor, as the virus slows down, freedom of movement across Europe will gradually recover with EU member states first attempting to settle the issue with neighboring countries.

"Here we are in close contact, primarily, with countries with similar success [in curbing the virus], for example, with German or Czech neighbors," Kurz said at a press conference.

Austria has already started to gradually lift coronavirus-related restrictions. Small shops have been allowed to reopen if they make sure that customers keep a necessary distance and wear masks.

At the same time, limits on leaving homes will be in force until May 1.

So far, Austria has confirmed 14,790 COVID-19 cases, including 491 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours, only 20 new cases were reported, which confirms the downward trend in place since the outbreak hit its apex on March 26.

Meanwhile, the gradual lifting of coronavirus-related quarantine measures began on Monday in 12 of the 16 Federal states of Germany. Shops with an area of up to 800 square meters (8,611 square feet), as well as book and bicycle shops, and car dealerships were able to open.

The Czech Republic, in its turn, also began to gradually ease the lockdown measures imposed on March 12, with stores, eateries, craft shops, farmers' markets, museums, daycares and zoos set to reopen between April 20 and June 8.