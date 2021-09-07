UrduPoint.com

Austria Donates 1Mln Doses Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot To Iran - Foreign Ministry

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Austria will send 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Iran, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Monday.

Austria has already donated vaccines to Ukraine, Lebanon, Tunisia, Georgia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"I am pleased that Austria is supporting the people of #Iran with 1 million doses of #AstraZeneca #vaccines against #COVID19. Every shot counts in our worldwide fight against the pandemic - we cannot afford any white spots on the global vaccination map," Schallenberg said as quoted by his ministry on Twitter.

Iran is witnessing a rise in daily COVID-19 cases, with over 27,000 infections logged on Monday. The situation is coupled with a slow vaccination drive, with only roughly 10% of the population vaccinated.

