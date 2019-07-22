Austria Donates Over $2Mln to Support UN Palestine Refugees Agency - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Austria contributed nearly $2.2 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to strengthen the agency's health program, UNRWA said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, the government of Austria signed an agreement amounting to EUR 1.95 million [$2.2 million] with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of the Agency's health program in the occupied Palestinian territory," the release said.

Austria's contribution will go toward guaranteeing the availability of essential medical supplies - and educational materials - to enhance the protection of Palestinian refugees' health, the release said.

The donation comes amid UNRWA's efforts to address a funding gap the agency is facing after it appealed in May for $1.2 billion for year 2019.

In June, international donors pledged more than $110 million to the UNRWA during a conference at UN headquarters.