UrduPoint.com

Austria Earmarks $479Mln In Public Aid To Cover Housing, Energy Bills - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Austria Earmarks $479Mln in Public Aid to Cover Housing, Energy Bills - Finance Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Austrian government will allocate 450 million Euros ($479 million) in 2023 in subsidies to support Austrians in paying for housing and utility bills, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Wednesday.

"The subsidy for housing and heating is an important help for Austrian households. The highest priority for the Federal government has been and remains the support of purchasing power to provide the people with security so that they can continue to earn for their living.

We have done this with the help of a number of aid packages," Brunner told reporters.

The Austrian cabinet will also allocate 50 million euros to support non-payers who face eviction, according to the cabinet. All funds will be delegated to regional governments for a targeted aid effort.

The statement added that the authorities will also provide support to businesses amid rising heating and rent prices in a separate packages that is now being discussed.

Related Topics

Rent All Government Cabinet Million Housing

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan to promote film 'Pathaan'

3 minutes ago
 Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

37 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

49 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.