Austria Earmarks $479Mln in Public Aid to Cover Housing, Energy Bills - Finance Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Austrian government will allocate 450 million Euros ($479 million) in 2023 in subsidies to support Austrians in paying for housing and utility bills, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said on Wednesday.

"The subsidy for housing and heating is an important help for Austrian households. The highest priority for the Federal government has been and remains the support of purchasing power to provide the people with security so that they can continue to earn for their living.

We have done this with the help of a number of aid packages," Brunner told reporters.

The Austrian cabinet will also allocate 50 million euros to support non-payers who face eviction, according to the cabinet. All funds will be delegated to regional governments for a targeted aid effort.

The statement added that the authorities will also provide support to businesses amid rising heating and rent prices in a separate packages that is now being discussed.